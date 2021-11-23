Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 603,381 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,381 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises approximately 1.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after acquiring an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,900 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 4.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,245,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after buying an additional 362,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 347,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

