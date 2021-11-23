Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 45,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

