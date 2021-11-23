Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans $0.96 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9568 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

NPIFF opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPIFF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.