Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.75 and its 200-day moving average is $367.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

