Novacoin (NVC) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Novacoin has a total market cap of $758,246.58 and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,185.02 or 0.99133945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00043761 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.86 or 0.00549305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

