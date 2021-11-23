NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$372,020.81 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$372,020.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,392.79.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,933 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$318,077.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$315,575.04.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,765. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -65.28. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.08. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.99.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.