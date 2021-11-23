Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 41,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,143. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

