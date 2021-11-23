NOW Token (NOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,803.00

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

