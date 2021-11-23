NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $53.37 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. NULS has a market cap of $53.37 million and $7.43 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.