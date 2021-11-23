Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Annexon worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANNX. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

