Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Tutor Perini worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.