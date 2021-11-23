Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Peabody Energy worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,430 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

