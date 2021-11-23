Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,750 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Ardagh Group worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

