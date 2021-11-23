Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,807 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Liquidity Services worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $19,806,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

