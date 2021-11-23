Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 3.7%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.29 and last traded at $91.85. Approximately 331,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,154% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

NUVCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

