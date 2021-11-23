NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$7.01. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 734,077 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.21.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1825858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

