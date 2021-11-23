NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 58,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,153,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

