NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 58,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NVIDIA stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,153,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.