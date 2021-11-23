NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $19,869,640.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,153,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
