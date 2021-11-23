NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $19,869,640.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,153,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

