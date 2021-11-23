NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.94

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.94 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 67,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.