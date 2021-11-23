NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 4.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,476,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $192,455,000 after buying an additional 477,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $36,272,686. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

