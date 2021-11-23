O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

