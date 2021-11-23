O3Swap Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.32 or 0.07494720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.27 or 1.00084485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.