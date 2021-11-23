Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $463.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.