OAX Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. OAX has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $285,803.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.