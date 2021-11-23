Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 974,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.