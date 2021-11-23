Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 974,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

