Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70. 158,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 157,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

