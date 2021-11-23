Oddz Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.38 or 0.07490837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

