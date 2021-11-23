ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.