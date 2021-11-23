Odyssey Tops 24 Hour Volume of $248,073.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.75 million and $248,073.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.