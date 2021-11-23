Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70.

Okta stock traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,812. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 47.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

