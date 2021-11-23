Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.22

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 40755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $807.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

