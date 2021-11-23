Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 3266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $18,084,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

