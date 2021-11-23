Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235,408 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

