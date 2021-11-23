Omega Financial Group LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.91. 92,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $356.17 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

