Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $134.35 and last traded at $134.71, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.56.

Specifically, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,734,288 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

