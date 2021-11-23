Omni One Day Volume Reaches $1,477.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00006122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00371723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,291 coins and its circulating supply is 562,975 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

