Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $983,758.74 and approximately $571,782.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.