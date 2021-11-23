ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

