Only1 Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Only1 has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.