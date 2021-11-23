Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $562,179.75 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,163. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

