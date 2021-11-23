Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $562,179.75 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ONTO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,163. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.22.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.