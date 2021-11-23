Ontology (ONT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $852.24 million and $140.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00211026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.18 or 0.00810930 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00077437 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

