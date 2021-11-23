Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 462,052 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $50.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 232.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

