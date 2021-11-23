Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.36

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.36 and traded as low as C$64.20. Open Text shares last traded at C$64.22, with a volume of 444,273 shares traded.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 41.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total transaction of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at C$4,534,426.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,699,001.35. Insiders sold 303,746 shares of company stock worth $21,602,503 over the last ninety days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

