OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.