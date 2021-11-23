Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.