Opium Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Opium has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $56,999.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

