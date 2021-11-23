Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

