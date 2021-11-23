Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.95 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Opsens stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Opsens has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

