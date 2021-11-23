Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 21,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
About Opsens
