Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 21,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

