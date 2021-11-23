Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.03. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

